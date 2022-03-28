Point apiece for Alnwick Town sides in Alliance

Action from the Northern Alliance Division 3 game between Alnwick Development and North Sunderland which ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the Premier Division, Alnwick Town travelled to Tyneside on Friday night for their fixture against Newcastle Blue Star, where the Northumbrians stretched their unbeaten run to nine games with a deserved 1-1 draw.

The point places Alnwick eighth in the table on 32 points from their 21 games played.

On Saturday (April 2) they are away to Haltwhistle Jubilee in the League Cup, following a midweek home league fixture against Prudhoe YC Seniors.

The Development side also drew 1-1 in their home clash with North Sunderland in Division 3 at St James’ Park on Saturday. Lewis Fairbairn put Alnwick ahead from the penalty spot in the first half, but the Seahouses side hit back for a share of the spoils through Richard Stanwix in the second half.

The Development side sit eighth in the table on 28 points and on Saturday are away to Fawdon, before a midweek away fixture with Bedlington United SC.

North Sunderland are third on 39 points, five behind leaders Walker Central. On Saturday they are away to Whickham in the Gardiner Cup.

In Division 1, Rothbury had no fixture, and their planned friendly with Morpeth was also postponed. On Saturday they hope to get back into action when they are scheduled to play Seaton Burn away.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the Berwick Charities Cup, which is celebrating its centenary in 2022, have confirmed that they have received 19 entries for this year’s competition, including four from Alnwick and surrounding areas.

Entries accepted so far are:

Prior Wolfs, Heddon United, Wooler, North Sunderland U23s, Berwick Rangers XI, Flying Dutchmen, Wet Tracksuit, Coldstream Seniors, The Bottlers, The Evergreens, Longamble Barbarians, Berwick Rugby Club, Alnmouth, Simpson’s Malt, Berwick Town, Expected Toulouse, Kelsae Kippers, Sexy By Summer and the Angel Alkies (the 2021 winners).