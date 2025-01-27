Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Professional Game Match Officials Board has issued a statement following the ‘threats and abuse’ directed at Northumberland referee Michael Oliver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver was the referee for Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday which saw Myles Lewis-Skelly shown a straight red card for a challenge on Matt Doherty in the first half.

The decision was subject to a VAR check which backed Oliver, deeming the challenge ‘serious foul play’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision left Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta ‘fuming’ and Oliver was subject to much criticism and threats on social media and beyond as a result.

Myles Lewis-Skelly is sent off against Wolves. Picture: Getty

The referee’s affiliation with Newcastle was also brought up given The Magpies will now loosely benefit from Lewis-Skelly’s subsequent ban.

Newcastle take a 2-0 lead into the second leg at St James’ Park next Wednesday.

PGMOL have now hit back at the abuse directed at Oliver.

“We are appalled by the threats and abuse directed at Michael Oliver following the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal fixture,” an official statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No official should be subject to any form of abuse, let alone the abhorrent attacks aimed at Michael and his family over the past 24 hours.

“The police are aware, and a number of Investigations have commenced. We are supporting Michael, and all those affected, and are determined to tackle this unacceptable behaviour.

“Sadly, this is not the first time a match official has been forced to deal with threats in recent times. We will continue to support all investigations.”

Oliver is one of England’s leading referees having officiated in the Premier League for the last 15 years. The 39-year-old was born in Ashington and lives near Morpeth.