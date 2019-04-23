Perez nets double in vain for Alnwick Town

Newcastle Univ 4-2 Alnwick Town

Alnwick Town went down to a 4-2 defeat away to Newcastle University in the Northern Alliance Premier Division on Saturday, but not before putting up a fight.

The St James’ Park side twice fought back to level at 1-1 and 2-2 after falling behind, but the hosts always looked the more likely winners and twogoals in the final ten minutes saw the Geordies take all three points.

Early in the game Samuel Perez saw a corner and a free kick tipped over by the home goalkeeper.

Jack Morrison also had an early chance saved, but graduallhy the students grew into the game and by half-time they had managed to score the opening goal, giving them a 1-0 half-time advantage.

Just two minutes into the second half Alnwick got themselves on level terms when Perez found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, whom he rounded before scoring.

Cunningham then had a shot saved, but it was the Uni side who regained the initiative with a mis-hit shot which bobbled into the net.

Cunningham had the ball in the net again for Alnwick, but the effort was ruled offside.

Perez then went down in the box but the referee waved play on and denied Alnwick a penalty.

However, Perez was not to be denied and he smashed in a second equaliser as the visitors continued to pose a threat.

A free kick from Cunningham was only inches away, but in the 80th minute the Uni struck again when they scored their third from a corner.

The game was virtually into the last minute when Alnwick conceded a fourth, the home side being awarded a penalty.

ROTHBURY 2

SEATON SLUICE 2

Rothbury turned in arguably their worse performance of the season, but still managed to take a point from a 2-2 draw with Seaton Sluice.

Two goals from Gaz McCann gave Rothbury a share of the spoils, meaning the side remains unbeaten in the Northern Alliance Division 2 since the opening day of the season.

Rothbury now sit top of the table on 65 points from their 26 games, three ahead of second placed Whitley Bay SC, who have played three games more.