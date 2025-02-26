Ashington suffered penalty heartache on Tuesday night when they bowed out of the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup at the semi-final stage against Morpeth Town at Craik Park.

In a match where chances were at a premium, there was high drama in stoppage time with the scores level at 1-1 as both teams netted before the Colliers - who were the better side over the 90 minutes - cruelly lost out 4-3 after the tie went to a penalty shoot-out.

After an early cross from Jordan Summerly was blocked, the Highwaymen took the lead in the eighth minute when a ball played into the area by Will Dowling went through a ruck of players and inside the far post with Ashington ‘keeper Ryan Catterick rooted to the spot.

Both outfits had penalty shouts turned down before in the 23rd minute, the visitors came close to an equaliser.

Morpeth Town v Ashington - Northumberland Senior Cup Semi-Final. Picture: George Davidson

Following a neat build up the ball fell to skipper Karl Ross whose drive from 25 yards flashed narrowly wide of the upright.

Ashington had enjoyed a lot more possession but in time added on at the end of the half, Rhys Evans fired over for the hosts.

It was midway through the second half before the first semblance of a chance arrived.

After a corner on the right, Craig Spooner found Gary Ormston who lofted the ball towards the top corner but ‘keeper Dan Langley held onto it comfortably.

However, in the 68 th minute, Ashington deservedly drew level following a great move down the right.

Josh Gilchrist found Ben Sampson and when the midfielder played the ball to his left, Ross stepped over it for Spooner who swept it right footed inside the corner of the net.

Incredibly as the game entered the final five minutes of the 90, both sides had opportunities.

Hodgson placed a glancing header wide from a right wing cross then at the other end, substitute Harrison Clark weaved inside the box but saw his shot saved by Langley.

Ben Williams made a great block inside his own penalty area – and when play switched, Spooner clipped the ball over from a ball played in by Gilchrist.

After the board went up to indicate a minimum of six minutes to be added on, Morpeth must have thought they had won it when in the 92nd minute, they went 2-1 ahead.

A free kick from 30 yards by Nic Bollado smacked against the bar but when the home side recycled the ball, a cross from the left found Jack Foalle who headed into the far corner.

But there was more action to come as the Colliers equalised two minutes later.

Substitute Paul Robinson delivered a cross into the Morpeth penalty area which Nathan Buddle headed into his own net.

Then came the penalty shoot-out.

Bollado, Hickey and substitute Jeff Henderson all found the target for Morpeth with Leon Gibson-Booth and Hodgson denied by Catterick.

For Ashington, Spooner and Gilchrist were successful from the spot. Langley saved from Ross and Clark before Williams levelled with the final penalty of the five which took it to sudden death.

Foalle fired Morpeth ahead 4-3 and when Robinson placed his effort over the bar Morpeth booked their place in the final at St James Park where they will meet the winners of the other semi-final tie between Heaton Stannington and Newcastle United U21’s.