Action from Alnwick Town’s Benevolent Cup game away to Newcastle Blue Star. Picture by BC Photography.

Alnwick put up a brave fight at Scotswood, holding their hosts to a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes.

But in the penalty shoot-out it was the home side who went through to the next round with a 4-3 victory.

In the Northern Alliance Division 1, Rothbury were home to Forest Hall when they ran out comfortable 3-1 winners.

Macpherson gave them the lead after 13 minutes and it remained 1-0 at the break.

In the second half Forest Hall had a player sent off and two goals from Dunn in 74 and 89 minutes completed the home victory.

Rothbury, who are third in the table on 23 points, are home to Ellington this weekend in the Minor Cup.

In Division 2, North Sunderland were away to Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs where they won 3-1. Goals from Ross Moor, Kyle Jeffrey and Tom Allan put the Seahouses side 12th in the table with 12 points.

On Saturday, NS are away to Blyth Rangers in the NFA Minor Cup.

In Division 3, Amble were 4-0 winners away to Cramlington Blue Star with goals from Liam Brooks (2), Dave Stobbart and Luke Taylor.

Amble, who are fifth in the table on 20 points, are away to Wallsend BC U23s this weekend.

Alnwick Development won 5-3 at home to Whickham U23s and are second in the table on 23 points. On Saturday they are home to Newbiggin Hall in the Minor Cup.

In the North Northumberland League, Wooler won 7-0 at home against Ellington Development with Jack Strangeways netting twice to give the Glendale side a 2-0 interval lead. The scoring was completed in the second half by Gregor Sharp, Cameron Wilson, Liam Nesbit and an own goal.

Lowick were on the receiving end when they travelled to take on unbeaten league leaders Newbiggin Reserves and suffered a 16-1 hammering.