‘Old boys’ Nicholson and Richardson return to play for Spartans

Alex Nicholson and Michael Richardson.

They have also confirmed new contract extensions for several players from last season, including Lewis McNall, Jordan Hickey, Toby Lees, Corey McKeown, Michael Liddle, Alex Mitchell, Josh Gillies and Matty Dopson.

New arrivals Nicholson and Richardson will be familiar faces for Spartans fans, with each previously recording over a century of appearances for the club.

Both players joined Blyth in 2014, departing two years later, with Nicholson re-joining the club in 2018 as Spartans reached the National League North play-offs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Nicholson arrives at Blyth off the back off a tremendous title-winning campaign at North East rivals Gateshead and will add versatility and experience to the Spartans back-line.

Richardson arrives from Northern Premier Division East side Hebburn Town, where he played a staring role for the Hornets in the delayed 2020 FA Vase final last year as his side overcame Consett, then managed by Terry Mitchell.

Upon signing for the club, Richardson said, “It’s very exciting. I want to come here and excite fans, that comes with goals and assists. Terry is trying to attract players that can play football, get the ball down, and bring an attractive way of playing football for the fans.

“The fans from what I remember from being here, when teams are travelling up north to come play here on a Tuesday or a Saturday, it can be an intimidating place to play. The memories I have of going 1-0 up here and the crowd rocking – teams don’t like it.”

Nicholson added, “I made the decision to come out of full time (after leaving Gateshead), I spoke to many people but as soon as I spoke to Terry (Mitchell) it was a no brainer. Given I’ve been here before and everything Terry said, obviously I know some of the players and all this made it the right decision. I’m looking for us to be a competitive team next season.”

Spartans’ boss Mitchell said: “I’m delighted to get the first new signings of the season signed sealed and delivered.