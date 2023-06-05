Lucy Bronze has just won the UEFA Women's Champion League with Barcelona

Having already won the Spanish league and going on a joint open-top bus tour of the city with the men’s team to celebrate after they won La Liga, Bronze was looking to make history as the only English woman player to win the Women’s Champions League with two different clubs, having won with Lyon previously.

Bronze had knee surgery in April, but fought her way back to full fitness to play in the final alongside her England team-mate, Keira Walsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looked as it was going to end in heartbreak for the England players as Wolfsburg went in at half-time 2-0 ahead.

A three-goal onslaught in the second half saw Barcelona win the Champions League for the second time after two goals from Patricia Guijarro in the 48th and 50th minute and a 70th minute winner from former Wolfsburg player Fridolina Rolfö.

It has been quite a year for Bronze, she picked up her MBE last month and has been selected to play for England in this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, for what will be her third consecutive World Cup.

Speaking to her thousands of followers on Twitter, she said: “Honoured to be selected to play for my country at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“Time to write our next chapter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy was born in Berwick and spent her early childhood on Holy Island before moving to Belford, attending the village first school and then Duchess' High School in Alnwick.