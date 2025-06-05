Northumberland's Lucy Bronze selected for England's Euro 2025 squad

Northumberland-born footballer Lucy Bronze has been included in the England squad for Euro 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old Chelsea full back was named in a 23-player squad by Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman.

She was a key part of the England squad that won the Euros in 2022 and lost in the 2023 World Cup final. She has 133 caps for her country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bronze was born in Berwick and spent her early childhood on Holy Island and Belford.

England's Lucy Bronze. Picture: Getty

She went to Belford First School and Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick, and has played for both Alnwick Town and Blyth Town at youth level.

She has already won every domestic honour in England during spells at Sunderland, Liverpool, Everton, and Manchester City, and has also played for Lyon in France and Barcelona in Spain.

Earlier this year she was named an Honorary Freewoman of the County of Northumberland “in recognition of her services to football”.

England Euro 2025 squad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeepers: Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Khiara Keating (Manchester City)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Jess Carter (Gotham FC), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United) Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Grace Clinton (Manchester United), Jess Park (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Keira Walsh (Chelsea)

Forwards: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Arsenal), Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Arsenal).