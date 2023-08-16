News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland's Lucy Bronze and the England Lionesses roar into World Cup Final

Berwick-born Lucy Bronze and her Lionesses teammates have made history after reaching the Women’s World Cup final.
By Janet Bew
Published 16th Aug 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood during the semi-final against Australia. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesLucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood during the semi-final against Australia. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood during the semi-final against Australia. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Bronze, who was raised in Belford and Holy Island, and played for Alnwick Town Juniors until she was 12, was part of the team that defeated hosts Australia 3-1 earlier today (August 16) with goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo. Sam Kerr got the Australians’ consolation goal.

The win sees the Lionesses reach an historic World Cup final, the first time a senior male or female team from England has progressed past the semi-finals since that famous Wembley final in 1966.

They will play Spain in the final on Sunday, and the England players will be hoping to add to the European Championship medals they won last year.

Speaking to BBC One after the game, Bronze said: “The one thing I’ve always wanted to do is get to a World Cup final.

“After two times of such disappointment, I can’t believe it.”

Members of Alnwick Town Juniors, their families and coaches, including Bronze’s former coach Ray Smith, watched the game at the Greensfield clubhouse and appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain before the game kicked off.

Smith said Bronze was shy off the pitch but once she was on the field she was a “different person” and said she wouldn’t feel any pressure during the semi-final.

Despite now playing for Barcelona’s ladies team, Bronze still visits Alnwick and donated equipment to the club last year.

Coverage of the final will start at 9.55am on ITV1 on Sunday.

Related topics:EnglandNorthumberlandAustralia