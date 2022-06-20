Northern Alliance prepares for kick-off with 63 teams entered

Cramlington United, who have been promoted and will play in the Northern Alliance Premier Division.

The Premier Division and Divisions 1 and 2 will all comprise of 16 teams, with Division 3 having 15.

All teams will play each other on a home and away basis, with various cup competitions to play for as well, including the League Cup, Challenge Cup, Combination Cup, Amateur Cup, Gardner Cup, Cowey Cup, NFA Minor Cup, Benevolent Bowl and the Northumberland Senior Cup,

There has been a certain amount of re-shuffling within the league with several sides promoted and relegated between the divisions and a number of new sides joining Division 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prudhoe Youth Club FC, AFC Newbiggin and Cramlington United have all been promoted to the Premier Division.

Stobswood Welfare have been promoted to Division 1 with Ellington, following their merger with Newbiggin Central and Ellington Development, moving up to Division 2, along with North Sunderland.

Moving in the opposite direction, Ashington Reserves have been relegated to Division 3, where they will be joined by newcomers Amble, who have joined from the North Northumberland League; Blyth Rangers Seniors, Cramlington Blue Star and Heddon United, who have all joined from the NE Combination; and Stocksfield, who have joined as a new senior club.

Bedlington United and Ellington Development (merged with Newbiggin Central to form Ellington), have now left the league.

Teams competing in the Northern Alliance League in 2022-23 are:

Premier Division – Alnwick Town, Burradon & New Fordley, Cramlington United, Gateshead Rutherford, Haltwhistle Jubilee, Killingworth, Newbiggin, Newcastle Blue Star, Newcastle Chemfica, Newcastle Independent, Percy Main Ams, Ponteland United, Seaton Delaval, Wallington, Whitley Bay Res, Winlaton Community.

Division 1 – Bedlington, FC United of Newcastle, Forest Hall Celtic, Gosforth Bohemiens, Hebburn Town U23s, Hexham, Newcastle Blue Star Res, Newcastle East End, North Shields Athletic, Rothbury, Seaton Burn, Stobswood, Wallsend Boys Club, West Moor & Jesmond, Whitburn & Cleadon, Willington Qusay Saints.

Division 2 – Blaydon Community, Blyth Town U23s, Cullercoats, Ellington, Heaton Stannington A, Morpeth, Newcastle Chemfica Ams, Newcastle Independent Cabrito, Newcastle University A, North Sunderland, Ponteland Unired Res, Seaton Sluice, Walker Central, Wideopen, Whitley Bay Sporting Club.

Division 3 – Alnwick Town Development, Amble, Ashington Res, Benton, Blyth Rangers, Cramlington Blue Star, Gateshead Redheugh 1957, Gosforth Bohemiens Res, Hazelrigg Victory, Heddon United, Stocksfield, West Moor & Jesmond U23s, Whickham U23s, Whitley Bay Sporting Club A.