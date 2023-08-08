News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Northern Alliance football season opener sees late-goal despair for Alnwick Town and big wins for Amble and Ellington

Alnwick Town started their Bay Plastics Northern Alliance Premier Division campaign with a loss to Ponteland United, while Amble and Ellington both recorded big wins in the second division and North Sunderland went down at home to Benton.
By Janet Bew
Published 8th Aug 2023, 07:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 07:30 BST
Goalmouth action from Alnwick Town's opening game of the season against Ponteland United. Picture: Alnwick Town FCGoalmouth action from Alnwick Town's opening game of the season against Ponteland United. Picture: Alnwick Town FC
Goalmouth action from Alnwick Town's opening game of the season against Ponteland United. Picture: Alnwick Town FC

Alnwick manger Richie Latimer had already downplayed reports that his team are favourites to win the league, describing the league as “a very difficult league to get out of”. Saturday’s 2-3 defeat to Ponteland will have confirmed that.

Two late goals from Luke Molloy and Joseph Fife had given Alnwick the lead after they had fallen behind in the 66th minute, but a goal three minutes from the end of normal time saw Ponteland go home with all three points and got new manager Alex Martin’s reign off to a winning start.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amble and Ellington both had convincing wins in the Team Valley Carpets Northern Alliance Second Division, Amble beating Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs 5-0 and Ellington putting five past FC United of Newcastle.

Most Popular

Amble’s first goal came after 15 minutes, when David Stobbart got on the scoresheet with a diving header following a corner, Brad McClelland got the second 10 minutes later following a pass from Joe Henderson and Dan Ramshaw made sure of the points when his shot went in off the bar, to give Amble a 3-0 lead at half time.

McClelland got his second of the game, and Amble’s fourth, five minutes into the second half and Henderson rounded off the scoring with a free kick after 70 minutes.

Ellington’s five goals were shared between Cam Elliott and Alex McEwan, who both scored twice, and Tom Ward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Sunderland were on the wrong end of a 6-0 drubbing at home to Benton.

Rothbury play their first game of the season on Wednesday when they face Gosforth Bohemians, who beat Hexham 2-0 on Saturday.

Referee Barry Sweeney has died and all the local clubs sent their condolences to his family. Rothbury FC tweeted: “All of us at Rothbury FC are devastated to hear about the passing of refereeing icon Barry Sweeney. He was an absolute gentleman to deal with and a pleasure to have as an official. A true non-league legend gone too soon. Our condolences go to Barry’s family.”