Northern Alliance football season opener sees late-goal despair for Alnwick Town and big wins for Amble and Ellington

Goalmouth action from Alnwick Town's opening game of the season against Ponteland United. Picture: Alnwick Town FC

Alnwick manger Richie Latimer had already downplayed reports that his team are favourites to win the league, describing the league as “a very difficult league to get out of”. Saturday’s 2-3 defeat to Ponteland will have confirmed that.

Two late goals from Luke Molloy and Joseph Fife had given Alnwick the lead after they had fallen behind in the 66th minute, but a goal three minutes from the end of normal time saw Ponteland go home with all three points and got new manager Alex Martin’s reign off to a winning start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amble and Ellington both had convincing wins in the Team Valley Carpets Northern Alliance Second Division, Amble beating Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs 5-0 and Ellington putting five past FC United of Newcastle.

Amble’s first goal came after 15 minutes, when David Stobbart got on the scoresheet with a diving header following a corner, Brad McClelland got the second 10 minutes later following a pass from Joe Henderson and Dan Ramshaw made sure of the points when his shot went in off the bar, to give Amble a 3-0 lead at half time.

McClelland got his second of the game, and Amble’s fourth, five minutes into the second half and Henderson rounded off the scoring with a free kick after 70 minutes.

Ellington’s five goals were shared between Cam Elliott and Alex McEwan, who both scored twice, and Tom Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Sunderland were on the wrong end of a 6-0 drubbing at home to Benton.

Rothbury play their first game of the season on Wednesday when they face Gosforth Bohemians, who beat Hexham 2-0 on Saturday.