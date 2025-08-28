Seafield Sports Park.

North Sunderland’s players may have little left in the tank for their annual Martin Spruce Memorial Cup game at Seahouses this Sunday.

The Fishermen have been handed the toughest possible draw in the George Dobbins League Cup and travel to Premier Division leaders Burradon & New Fordley on Saturday.

Then 24 hours later the black and whites’ first team will play the reserves for the first sixty minutes of the charity contest, and they’re asking anyone who’d like to play to bring along their boots.

“Not only was Martin a former player, coach, chairman and honorary president of the club he also played a huge part in the club moving to our new facilities,” said a club official

“He was also, among many other things, a football coach to the juniors, a karate coach for many years to hundreds of kids and, of course, he was a local first responder who helped many people and saved many lives.”

All the other local Alliance sides are also on the road in the Cup this weekend.

Stobswood Welfare go to Bedlington United, Morpeth are at FC United of Newcastle and Rothbury play Newcastle East End.

Damien Stevens struck twice in Morpeth FC’s First Division derby win at Stobswood Welfare last midweek, while Rothbury went down 5-3 at second-placed Sporting Wallsend.

Although the Reds had Joe Connor, Joe Aynsley and Adam Bains in the scoresheet, a hat-trick from Owen Kennedy helped the hosts to victory and skipper Kyle Smith saw red late on.

Kennedy was on target again in Sporting’s 1-0 win over Morpeth at Kirkley Park last weekend while North Sunderland hit Great Park for six as they moved up to second in Division Two.

Luke Strangeways scored twice and the others were netted by Kyle Jeffrey, Robbie Swordy, Tom Allan and Elliot Filer.