North Sunderland reach Alliance cup final
North Sunderland reached their first Northern Allliance Cup Final in over 20 years when they beat Blaydon Community in the semi’s of the Amateur Cup on Saturday.
But the Seahouses side had to do it the hard way, winning a penalty shoot-out 4-3 after the teams had finished all square at 2-2 after 90 minutes.
Earlier, Ross Moore had given NS the lead with a penalty inside the first five minutes.
Kyle Jeffrey made it 2-0 I after 20 minutes, but Blaydon, playing against a stiff breeze in the first half, pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 at the break.
The home looked as if they might hold out to the final whistle, but with less than 10 minutes remaining the visitors equalised with a long range, wind assisted free kick.
In the penalty shoot-out it was 3-3 after four penalties each. NS went 4-3 in front before the Tynesiders missed their decisive fifth spot kick.
In the final, North Sunderland will meet Blyth Town U23s, who beat Whitley Bay Sporting Club 4-1 in the other semi.
On Saturday (December 3) the Seafield Park side, who are bottom of Division 2, are home to Walker Central in the league.
Berwick Rangers had a free weekend. On Saturday (December 3) they are home to Dalbeattie Star.
Tweedmouth Rangers, who were unbeaten in their previous five games, were away to Syngenta in the East of Scotland Division 2.
Unfortunately, they went down to a 5-1 defeat, leaving them ninth in Division 2 on 23 points. On Saturday, Tweedmouth are away to St Andrew’s.
In the Border Amateur League it was South Cup action at the weekend and with Tweedmouth Amateurs, Berwick Colts and Highfields United all out of the competition it was a free Saturday for the Berwick sides.
BAL fixtures for this Saturday are:
A Division - Tweedmouth Ams v Chirnside United.
C Division - Berwick Colts v Eyemouth Ams; Highfields United v Kelso Thistle.
The Border Amateur League have conducted their draws for their cup competitions.
In the Beveridge Cup, Tweedmouth Amateurs have been drawn at home to Langlee Amateurs. If they are successful they will be away in the quarter-finals as well to Langholm Legion.
In the Sanderson Cup, both Berwick sides have again been drawn away. Berwick Colts will travel to face Kelso Thistle, whilst Highfields will be away to Gala Fairydean Amateurs.