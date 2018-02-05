North Sunderland move seven points clear at top of the NNL

With Tweedmouth Harrow losing at home to Rothbury, North Sunderland moved seven points clear at the top of the North Northumberland League with a 5-0 win over Craster.

The Harrow have the benefit of two games in hand, but as it stands, it is advantage Seahouses!

North Sunderland 5

Craster Rovers 0

Another decent performance and a clean sheet from the lads today and another three points to make things interesting at the top of the table.

NS started well and they hit the woodwork before Owen Robson, with his first goal for the club, gave the home side the lead.

They then missed a good chance to go 2-0 up when they failed to convert a penalty, the Craster keeper making a good save.

But five minutes later the Seahouses outfit did double their lead when Chris Coe converted a second penalty.

North Sunderland played more than half the game with only ten men after having a player sent off for a bad tackle before half time, at which point they led 2-0.

In the second half, despite being a man down, North Sunderland continued to press and Tom Vickers made the game safe for them when he added a third goal with a direct free kick.

Liam Sykes and Leon Midgley then both got in on the act, both netting from 25 yards out to complete the victory.

Tweedmouth Harrow 1

Rothbury 3

Defending champions Tweedmouth saw their title hopes take a blow whe n they were beaten 1-3 at home by Rothbury.

The visitors were the better side on the day and thoroughly deserved their victory.

All the goals came in the first half with Dan Thompson netting a hat-trick for Rothbury and Robin Brown on target for the Harrow.

Wooler 11

Alnwick Town Res 3

A Brandon Mallaburn goal and a penalty scored by Cameron Thorp saw Alnwick ahead after 30 minutes, but Wooler hit back to net three times before half time.

In the second half Wooler continued to press forward and went on to net eight more before the final whistle.

Luke Strangeways led the way for Wooler with five goals, James Guthrie scored four and Kyle Jeffrey netted the other two.

Embleton 1

Newbiggin Res 7

During a competitive first half Danny Donohoe netted for Embleton but Newbiggin hit back to score twice before the break.

The visitors stepped up the pressure after the interval and went on to net another five goals before the final whistle.

Goalscorers for Newbiggin were Rhyan Clark (3), Stephen Lucas (2), Drew Tipple and Karl Davison.

The game between Amble St Cuthbert and Shilbottle was postponed.

Table - North Sunderland 16-38, Tweedmouth Harrow 14-31, Rothbury 13-27, Newbiggin Res 15-23, Amble St Cuthbert 14-22, Embleton 15-22, Shilbottle 12-16, Craster Rovers 14-16, Wooler 12-14, Belford 14-14, Alnwick res 14-0.

Fixtures

Fixtures for Saturday, February 10, are:

NFA Minor Cup QF - Haltwhistle Jubilee v Newbiggin Res (1.30pm KO).

League - Belford v Shilbottle; Embleton v Wooler; North Sunderland v Amble SC; Harrow v Craster.