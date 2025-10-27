North Sunderland go nine undefeated and top the league after beating Whickham

North Sunderland are top of Division Two in the Northern Alliance.

Kyle Jeffrey fired in a late winner from the penalty spot as North Sunderland maintained pole position in Division Two of the Northern Alliance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black and whites’ striker held his nerve to ripple the net and make it nine league games undefeated in a row – with eight of those being wins – for Alan Macfarlane’s Fishermen, who beat Whickham 3-2.

The other goals came from Luke Strangeways and Robbie Swordy, with James Wright putting in another man-of-the-match performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macfarlane isn’t getting carried away by his side topping the table by four points ahead of AFC Newbiggin Reserves, and knows there is a long season still ahead.

“After finishing fourth last season an improvement on that was our sole aim, so to be where we are in the league is brilliant for us,” he said.

“Most encouraging is we haven’t been at our best this last three weeks, but have ground out three wins when we couldn’t have really complained with three draws, summed up yesterday with a late winner from Kyle.

“Luke Strangeways, Cam Thorpe and Kyle Jeffrey have all been brilliant this season, but our standout player has been local lad James Wright, who stepped up from the reserves in the summer after coming all the way through the club from the u8s,” continued the boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Playing every Saturday without any weather breaks has done us the world of good and keeps the momentum going, so hopefully we get a decent winter.”

The Fishermen are back at Seafields this Saturday when they host fourth-placed Wrekenton Blue Star.

“Our next three games are tough ones against teams around us in the league so November is going to be massive for us, but we’re in a great position going into them,” said Macfarlane.

In Division One, Stobswood Welfare were 4-0 winners over Newcastle Benfield Reserves while Rothbury’s game at Bedlington was postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rothbury take on Sporting Wallsend at Armstrong Park in the Combination Cup this weekend while Morpeth will shake off the rust after a two-week lay-off when they travel to Newcastle Benfield reserves in the same competition.

Stobswood host Percy Main in Division One.

Leaders Alnmouth United stretched their lead over second-placed Longhoughton Rangers to six points following a 4-2 win over their closest rivals in the North Northumberland League, while Lowick were 5-2 victors over Alnwick Percy Rovers.