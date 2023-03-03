North Sunderland Football Club secure champion title at the Team Valley Carpets Amateur Cup finals
North Sunderland Football Club are winners of the Team Valley Carpets Amateur Cup after triumphing against Blyth Town.
The final took place at Alnwick Town's St James' Park on March 1, and North Sunderland won 2-1.
It started off as an evenly-matched game, but then all three goals arrived in the final half-hour – the winning one in the 90th minute. Strikers Ross Koen and Kyle Jeffrey hit the back of the net for North Sunderland.
Man of the match was Ross Moore.
The game was the first time North Sunderland have made the final since 2000, and it is the first ever cup it has won in the Northern Alliance in all 133 years of the team.
A delighted North Sunderland Football Club wrote on Facebook: “A great battling performance in awful conditions last night saw us lift our first cup in The Northern Alliance in our 133-year history.
“What a way to win it as well, with a 90th minute winner.”