Action from the semi-final action Lowick, which North Sunderland Reserves won 3-0. Picture: Michael Fawcus

The senior team beat Blyth Town 2-1 in the final of the Team Valley Carpets Amateur Cup in March to win the first cup the club has ever won in its 133 year history.

The reserves beat Lowick 3-0 in the semi-final, with goals from Jayden Swordy, Harry Woolhouse and Robbie Swordy, to set up Saturday’s final against Ellington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw at Seahouses in the league last month (April) with Ellington winning 4-1 when they played on their home turf.

Both teams are in a similar run of form, Ellington having a win and a draw in their last two league matches, while North Sunderland Reserves have had two draws.

A supporters bus will be leaving the social club in Seahouses at 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad