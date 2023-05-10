News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

North Sunderland aim for historic cup double as reserves face Ellington in Laidler Cup final

North Sunderland Reserves are hoping to make it a cup double for the club when they face Ellington FC in the Laidler Cup final at St James’ Park, Alnwick, on Saturday (May 13).

By Janet Bew
Published 10th May 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Action from the semi-final action Lowick, which North Sunderland Reserves won 3-0. Picture: Michael FawcusAction from the semi-final action Lowick, which North Sunderland Reserves won 3-0. Picture: Michael Fawcus
Action from the semi-final action Lowick, which North Sunderland Reserves won 3-0. Picture: Michael Fawcus

The senior team beat Blyth Town 2-1 in the final of the Team Valley Carpets Amateur Cup in March to win the first cup the club has ever won in its 133 year history.

The reserves beat Lowick 3-0 in the semi-final, with goals from Jayden Swordy, Harry Woolhouse and Robbie Swordy, to set up Saturday’s final against Ellington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw at Seahouses in the league last month (April) with Ellington winning 4-1 when they played on their home turf.

Most Popular

Both teams are in a similar run of form, Ellington having a win and a draw in their last two league matches, while North Sunderland Reserves have had two draws.

A supporters bus will be leaving the social club in Seahouses at 5pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kick-off is 7pm.

Related topics:SunderlandAlnwickSeahouses