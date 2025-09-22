North Sunderland advance in the Northern Alliance Amateur Cup after putting seven past Blyth Town Reserves

North Sunderland put seven past Blyth Town Reserves in the Amateur Cup. Picture: Michael Fawcus

North Sunderland advanced in the Northern Alliance Amateur Cup in emphatic style, hammering Blyth Town Reserves 7-1 at Seafields.

Luke Strangeways hit a hat-trick and he was joined on the scoresheet by Will Patterson, man-of-the-match Rhys Hogg, Robbie Swordy and Kyle Jeffrey.

Alan Macfarlane’s side played some superb football as they took their opponents apart.

Stobswood Welfare also booked themselves a spot in the quarter-finals of the Alliance Combination Cup with a 3-2 success at Wallsend Boys Club, but Morpeth FC crashed out of the competition as they went down 6-1 at home to Willington Quay Saints.

Rothbury’s Combination Cup tie against Sporting Wallsend was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Stobswood take on third-placed Killingworth at home in Division One on Saturday, while Morpeth go to leaders Whitley Bay Sporting.

Rothbury are scheduled to travel to Hexham in the league, though their replayed cup tie may take precedence, and in Division Two fourth-placed North Sunderland travel to mid-table Blyth Rangers.

Former junior goalkeeper Thomas Thompson made his debut for Rothbury reserves in their 3-0 defeat at leaders Alnmouth United in the North Northumberland League.

Nineteen-year-old Thompson had been playing County rugby for Northumberland but has been hindered by injury and has taken up the association code again.

Longhoughton Rangers, in second, kept up the pressure at the top with a 5-1 success against Alnwick Percy Rovers.

Lowick were 3-1 derby winners over Wooler with Mark Douglas hitting a double and J Richardson getting the other.

“The club has undergone some massive changes this season and it’s great to see all the lads old and new buying into what we are trying to create,” said a New Barber Park official.

Alfie Wilson scored for Wooler.

Swarland took the three points with a 2-1 win over North Sunderland reserves.

Nick Bamutange rattled the woodwork but Daniel Clapperton shot Swarland ahead just before the break.

Joss Parker headed in the second and the young Fishermen pulled one back late on with a smartly taken volley.