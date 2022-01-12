Noble spot on as Morpeth secure win at Ashton

Morpeth Town FC.

All the goals came in a frantic spell of six minutes early in the second half. Jack Foalle grabbed the opener as he lifted the ball over the Greg Hartley but parity was restored by Michael Brewster. The win was secured only a minute after the equaliser when Liam Noble scored from the spot.

The Highwaymen started well and forced the home ‘keeper into the first save. Jack Foalle flicked the ball into the path of Connor Oliver and the returning midfielder fired in a sharp shot that was blocked by Greg Hartley on 2 minutes.

The home side responded on 11 minutes through Florian Yonsian but the striker was denied by a good block from Dan Lowson.

Morpeth created the next opportunity only a minute later. A quick free kick from Liam Noble set Liam Henderson through on goal and he had his heels clipped but the officials were behind play and didn’t see the foul.

Town started to up the ante and Johnson saw his 20th minute blocked by the legs of a defender.

On 42 minutes, Ashton thought they had taken the lead through Yonsian but the flag had already been raised to deny the home support.

In the second half, Ashton started well but failed to fashion any opportunities and they paid the price for failing to heed a warning.

Jack Foalle was released on 54 minutes but after breaking clear he was denied by Hartley, however he was not to be denied barely 60 seconds later.

Sam Hodgson clipped the ball over the top for Foalle to gallop onto and he dinked the ball over the static Hartley as the ball bounced into the net.

The lead only lasted 5 minutes though as the Ashton captain, Michael Brewster fired low and across Lowson into the bottom corner despite the protestations of Liam Noble that he had been fouled in the build up.

The sign of a good side are those that respond to adversity and the Highwaymen demonstrated this as Henderson charged down a clearance and got into the area where he was brought down by Stavros Tserpes. Noble kept his composure to send Hartley the wrong way from 12 yards.

With barely over 10 minutes remaining, Paul Hardcastle hit a rasping effort that Lowson did well to push behind for a corner.

On 81 minutes, a long ball over the top forced Harry Spratt to turn but he was beaten to the ball by Foalle but on the slide, he couldn’t keep his shot down and it cleared the bar.

Morpeth welcome National League North side Boston United to Craik Park on Saturday in the FA Trophy 4th round. Tickets can be bought online in advance or can be purchased on the day at the turnstiles (cash only).