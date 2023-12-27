No festive joy for Berwick Rangers as they lose at Bo'ness United and Gala Fairydean Rovers
There is an almost immediate chance for the Wee Gers to put things right when they play Gala Fairydean Rovers at Shielfield Park on Saturday.
Bo’ness United are a bit of a bogey team for Berwick, who have beaten them only once since in six encounters, back in February 2022.
Jamie McCormack and Grant Nelson were named in the starting line-up after serving their suspensions.
In a match played in difficult conditions, Berwick held firm for the first 60 minutes, before Ryan Stevenson broke the deadlock.
A hat-trick in nine minutes by Russell McLean saw the home team wrap up the points.
Substitute Kyle Baker grabbed one back for the Wee Gers in the 89th minute, before the home team scored their fifth through Lucas Stenhouse in time added on.
The result was perhaps a bit harsh on Berwick, who were keeping Bo’ness at bay until injuries to Graham Taylor and Alex Harris forced manager Thomas Scobbie to reshuffle the team and change formation.
Harris and Taylor hadn’t recovered from their knocks in time for the Boxing Day game away at Gala Fairydean Rovers.
Berwick again held firm for the first 45 minutes before conceding after 59 minutes to a goal by Jamie Semple.
Jared Lyons doubled the home side’s advantage with a cross that somehow found its way into the back of the net in the 71st minute, to see Berwick go home empty-handed
The club is holding its AGM on Tuesday, January 23. Ahead of the meeting, the board of directors put out a statement updating fans on the club’s position.
The directors warned that the club is expecting to see a financial loss at the end of the 2023/24 season, despite measures taken to cut costs and raise money.
The statement continued: “It is imperative that future financial years operate at a break even level, and so next season’s budget for both playing and non-playing staff will be balanced accordingly. While this will see a reduction in spending on player wages, our budget will remain on par with all bar the biggest spenders in the Lowland League.”