No festive joy as Town lose a cracker

Alnwick Town 3-4 Crook Town

Alnwick suffered the heartache of a late goal defeat when they went down 4-3 in a Christmas cracker at St James’ on Saturday.

This was a game which had everything, including seven goals and a penalty save, and it was a match which had fans on their toes all the way to the final whistle.

Crook (7) arrived just four points above Alnwick (3) in the table, both sides having struggled to make any impact on the Northern League Division 2 so far this season.

The visitors from County Durham made the better start and they opened the scoring after 16 minutes, doubling their lead to 0-2 with a second goal after 24 minutes.

Alnwick pulled a goal back when James Jackson netted with a spectacular overhead kick and they equalised before half-time when Laidlaw bundled home from a Shanks cross.

In the second half Crook were awarded a penalty, but Town keeper Hodgson pulled off a fantastic save.

However, on 66 minutes Crook took a 3-2 lead before it was Alnwick’s turn to be awarded a penalty. Brown’s spot kick was saved but the rebound found it’s way into the net for 3-3.

as the game wore on it looked as if the teams were going to settle for a draw, but the visitors struck a late winner to leave with all three points.

Last night (Wednesday 27) Alnwick were due to be in action again away to Jarrow, whilst on Saturday (December 30) they are without a fixture as they have a free weekend.