Blyth Spartans.

The defeat means the Northumbrians go into the new year firmly entrenched in the relegation zone, as they currently sit 23rd out of 24 sides with 18 points from their 21 games played.

They will now be desperate to try and turn the tables when the same two teams meet again, at Spennymoor on New Year’s Day.

Blyth had an early effort cleared off the line, but after quarter of an hour the visitors took the lead through Taylor.

Then, after half an hour, the situation worsened for Spartans when Spennymoore doubled their advantage, scoring a second through Ramshaw.

Blyth had a couple of half chances but they failed to convert and at half-time they found themselves 0-2 down.

Early in the second half a shot from McKeown was saved and touched onto the crossbar but a third goal from Spennymoor virtually put the game beyond the Croft Park side.

