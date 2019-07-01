NNL joins forces with Combination
The North Northumberland Football League, which was left with only five clubs, has decided to join forces with the Newcastle-based Northern Combination.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 09:45
After losing Newbiggin, North Sunderland, Lowick and Wooler to the Northern Alliance, there was a danger that the league could fold altogether. Now, the remaining sides, including Alnmouth, Amble St Cuthbert, Craster/Embleton and Alnwick Development, will join the Combination, which organisers have said will be regionalised to allow for local fixtures.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
NNL chairman Anthony Hogg said: “It’s a sad day as the NNL has a strong tradition, but we couldn’t run with five teams.”