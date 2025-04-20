NNFL side need players

Lowick United have launched an appeal for players.

The North Northumberland League side are on the brink of folding and need new players in to help the team continue.

“Quite simply, we need five or six decent footballers, together with the 15 cracking lads that were there this season who want to stay and continue to keep this club going into next season,” said club official Alan Fairbairn.

“The club has been going since 1967 and this is the last throw of the dice. Also, if anyone would like to join the committee or be manager we’re always looking.”

United have won the NNFL on four occasions in the past, claiming the championship in 1979, 2001, 2002, and 2004.

