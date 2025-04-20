NNFL side need players

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lowick United have launched an appeal for players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Northumberland League side are on the brink of folding and need new players in to help the team continue.

“Quite simply, we need five or six decent footballers, together with the 15 cracking lads that were there this season who want to stay and continue to keep this club going into next season,” said club official Alan Fairbairn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club has been going since 1967 and this is the last throw of the dice. Also, if anyone would like to join the committee or be manager we’re always looking.”

United have won the NNFL on four occasions in the past, claiming the championship in 1979, 2001, 2002, and 2004.