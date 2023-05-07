News you can trust since 1854
Nine men of Tweedmouth Rangers battle back to grab a point

Tweedmouth Rangers put on a battling display to grab a point against Craigroyston, despite playing some of the match with only nine men.

By Janet Bew
Published 7th May 2023, 15:57 BST- 2 min read
Tweedmouth Rangers in action earlier this season. They drew at Craigroyston on Saturday (May 6). Picture: Tweedmouth RangersTweedmouth Rangers in action earlier this season. They drew at Craigroyston on Saturday (May 6). Picture: Tweedmouth Rangers
Tweedmouth Rangers in action earlier this season. They drew at Craigroyston on Saturday (May 6). Picture: Tweedmouth Rangers

Tweedmouth were two goals down in the opening 11 minutes, but a gutsy second-half performance saw them salvage a point.

The home side went ahead in the fifth minute after a pass by Ben Uwandu was collected by Ross Watson, who scored high into the Tweedmouth net.

Just six minutes later Watson got his, and his team’s, second of the match.

Craigie almost got a third when, with Rhys Dixon on the ground after being injured in a tackle, Max Clark got through Tweedmouth’s defence, but his shot was saved by Niall Frampton.

Tweedmouth began to settle down and almost pulled a goal back from a free kick by Drew Cummings.

Their opening goal came after quick thinking from a corner kick.

Tweedmouth’s captain, Regan Graham, curled the ball towards the goal following a corner by Rhys Bloomfield, Craig Bell jumped over the ball and it beat the keeper to see Graham get his name on the scoresheet.

Tweedmouth’s job got harder after Cummings was shown a red card just before the half-time whistle.

In the second half, Tweedmouth managed to shackle goalscorer Watson and had a lucky escape when Clark missed a sitter.

Bloomfield’s pace was causing Craigroyston trouble, however Frampton was called into action on a couple of occasions to keep the score at 2-1.

Tweedmouth went down to nine men when Bell was sent off with 10 minutes of the match remaining, manager Neil Oliver sending on a defender, Kieran Cromarty, to play up front.

The equaliser came after Bloomfield swapped flanks and sent in a ball from the right which Cromarty got his foot to, to poke home the equaliser.

The draw comes after Tweedmouth lost 2-1 away at Edinburgh South in their previous league match, on May 2.

Tweedmouth now have a run of three home matches, starting with Peebles Rovers, who are a place below them in the league, on Tuesday (May 9), before facing Thornton Hibs on Saturday (May 13).