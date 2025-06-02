Newcastle United Wembley hero Dan Burn was hailed as a “true Northumbrian” as he collected his home county’s highest honour.

The Blyth-born defender, whose towering header set the Magpies on their way to a historic Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool in March, was given the Freedom of Northumberland on Friday.

That award caps a remarkable few months for the St James’ Park favourite, who also earned his first England cap in March, has recently signed a new contract to keep him at Newcastle until 2027, and now has his eye on next summer’s World Cup.

He was presented with an ornate scroll, a medal, and a tie decorated with the Northumberland flag in a special ceremony at County Hall, where council leader Glen Sanderson described the NUFC star as a “man with real commitment and passion – a true Northumbrian”.

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn collects his Freedom of Northumberland award, pictured at County Hall in Morpeth. Photo: LDRS.

Speaking afterwards, the 33-year-old reflected on a remarkable football career that has seen him climb through the leagues to live out his childhood dreams.

He said: “I just had a real fire to prove people wrong my whole life. I have always had people who doubt me, there will still be people who doubt me currently… but I feel that is what really has driven me this far. I’m very proud of what I have managed to achieve so far.”

Reacting to being added to a select group given the Freedom of Northumberland, a list which includes Lioness Lucy Bronze, he added: “It is a real honour, especially for just playing football. It does feel very surreal. It is always nice to get footballing achievements, but to be given this away from football as well is a real privilege and quite emotional.”

Burn was released by Newcastle’s Academy at age 11 and played youth football for local clubs Blyth Town, Blyth Spartans and New Hartley.

He lost a finger on his right hand after severing it in an accident when he was only 13 and worked pushing trolleys in his home town’s Asda as a teenager, while trying to break into professional football.

After being scouted by Darlington, he was catapulted into the Quakers’ first team during the club’s financial problems and made his debut in a 5-0 defeat by Torquay United in 2009.

A move to Fulham was then followed by loan spells with Yeovil and Birmingham, before he went on to join Wigan Athletic and then Brighton.

His lifelong ambition of playing for Newcastle United finally became a reality in 2022, completing a £13 million move home to the North East in the months after the club’s takeover.

The 6ft 7in defender has since established himself as a key member of Eddie Howe’s team, who last week sealed a place in next season’s Champions League, and will forever be etched into NUFC folklore thanks to the thumping header that opened the scoring at Wembley to help secure a first domestic trophy since 1955.

He said: “It [Wembley] was crazy. I said it would have been a real shame for us not to win anything with the squad we have got, but I did feel like it was a burden on our back that it was so long since we had won something. It was an amazing achievement. I still don’t think it has properly sunk in and I don’t think it will until I have long retired – and I have a few years left yet. It is a very proud day for me and my family.”

He added: “It is going to be tough to top the season we have had. But we have got the derbies back – I’m not buzzing for Sunderland coming up, but I am excited to see the derbies again. And the World Cup is not something that was really on my radar at all until I got my first call-up. But it has really lit a fire in me and I want to push for it, I just have to keep making squads. And we have got the Champions League to look forward to as well.”

The Freedom of Northumberland is a symbolic status bestowed upon eminent individuals to recognise their services to the county and does come with any specific privileges or duties.

Council leader Glen Sanderson, who nominated Burn for the honour, said: “Dan Burn is not only someone with a proud Blyth history, he is a very good man and also a hero to many for what he has achieved on and off the pitch – a real Northumberland legend.

“His footballing exploits are well-known to many sports fans and he’s played a key role in many of Newcastle United’s achievements over recent years. To cap it off with a well-deserved England call-up this year is quite incredible. We are so pleased Dan has been able to join us today for this very special honour for him and his family.”

Eddie Howe has also been awarded the Freedom of Newcastle this week, an honour held by club legends such as Alan Shearer, Jackie Milburn, and Sir Bobby Robson.