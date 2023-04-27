News you can trust since 1854
Why Gareth Southgate should be paying more attention to Newcastle United and ‘Willockinho’

If Gareth Southgate wasn’t watching before, then he certainly will be now.

By Joe Buck
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read

Amid the chaos and confusion of Newcastle’s hammering of Spurs on Sunday, Joe Willock put in yet another cool and calm performance. It can be hard to shine in a midfield alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, but Willock has managed to do that and has enhanced his chances of an England call-up.

International selection would be the perfect reward for a player who has had ups and downs whilst on Tyneside. Everyone remembers Willock’s sensational start to life at Newcastle with seven goals in seven games putting him in company with Alan Shearer. But, unsurprisingly, he struggled to match this form, despite a £25m move.

However, Willock has never shied away from the pressure and under Eddie Howe has slowly built himself into the all-round midfielder we see today. He’s great at carrying the ball, will always be an option going forward, can chase and harry defenders and, of course, can pass the ball.

Joe Willock's Newcastle United performances should put him in England reckoning (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Joe Willock's Newcastle United performances should put him in England reckoning (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Joe Willock's Newcastle United performances should put him in England reckoning (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
That pass to Alexander Isak on Sunday will be up there on highlight reels for months and years to come. It wasn’t just the audacity to even attempt the ball, but to do it with the outside of his foot, first-time, take two Spurs defenders out with it and weight it perfectly so Isak didn’t have to break stride - it was simply tremendous.

It was a pass Kevin de Bruyne would be proud of and a performance that should see him gain recognition from outside the north east. Southgate, if you’re watching, England could do a lot worse than add ‘Willockinho’ to their ranks.

England manager Gareth Southgate (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)England manager Gareth Southgate (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)
England manager Gareth Southgate (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)
Related topics:Joe WillockGareth SouthgateNewcastle UnitedEnglandJoelinton