Why Anthony Gordon just needs time to prove his worth at Newcastle United

Although a home game against bottom of the table seemed like the ideal chance for Gordon to show off his quality, the former Everton man struggled to make a consistent impact and was substituted at half-time. Gordon featured on both wings for Newcastle at the weekend but was unable to grab his first goal or assist for the club.

An early shot hit the side netting and whilst he should have scored his one-on-one chance that he saw ricochet off the post and go wide, these chances do show that Gordon has all the attributes needed to play on the wing in Eddie Howe’s system. We’ve seen his willingness to track back and work hard for the team and on Saturday he showed glimpses of what he can do with the ball at his feet - now fans need to see output going forward.

This was something Miguel Almiron had to go through after he joined the club in January 2019. It took over ten months for Almiron to score his first goal for Newcastle - but he got through that period with hard work and support from the fan base.

Anthony Gordon (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

And Gordon needs that right now. Almiron is a great example of the results that confidence and knowing your role in a good system can bring - and Gordon has the opportunity to replicate that right now.

But, of course, this will take time and it may even take until the beginning of next season until this begins to flourish. This shouldn’t worry supporters however - just think of the immense potential Gordon has if he’s given the time and opportunity to work under Howe and his coaching staff.

We’ve all seen how players have been transformed during Howe’s time at the club and Gordon could enjoy a similar fate. Sure, it would be nice to see him flourish from the off, but patience is needed and with European football back on Tyneside next season, the whole squad will be needed to play their part.

There’s no doubt that Gordon has a major role to play in the future of this club but right now, he is still a very raw talent - he’s played less than 80 Premier League matches during his career. Exposure to the first-team right now will be a major benefit for the 22-year-old and something that Newcastle will be able to reap the rewards from in years to come.

Miguel Almiron scored his first Newcastle United goal ten months after joining the club (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

This summer could be a hugely exciting one with the prospect of European football allowing Newcastle the potential to work in markets and sign players that were previously unattainable. Positions across the pitch will be strengthened and the quality of their squad should, in theory, improve significantly before the beginning of next season.

Gordon could feel like a new signing and a completely new player by the time August rolls around - there just has to be that support from the fans and a recognition that it may take some time for him to deliver on a consistent basis.