With a deserved and hard fought draw against Arsenal in the bag, Newcastle now have a couple of winnable cup games to navigate in what could be a pivotal week for Eddie Howe’s side. Their performances in both league and cup, to date, have been nothing short of sensational, but the pressure is really on them now.

Newcastle will fancy coming out of the game at Hillsborough with a win over their League One counterparts and although no one will be taking them lightly, just see Cambridge United for evidence as why, it is a tie that United will fancy themselves in. FA Cup 3rd rounds tend not to be straightforward affairs, but win against the Owls and they will go into the hat no less than the third best side left in the draw and fancying their chances against whoever they come up against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, just three days later, comes a Carabao Cup Quarter-Final against Leicester City. A tough draw, but one that, given their Boxing Day antics at the King Power Stadium, Newcastle will believe they can progress in.

Newcastle will be hoping to use their great home record when Leicester City visit St James's Park (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Win, and a two-legged semi-final beckons. Lose, and possibly their best chance at silverware for a generation goes up in smoke.

Their performances in the league mean Newcastle should go into this week full of confidence that they can make it a hugely memorable one. Two wins in two cups and fans will start turning hope of trophies into belief.

Advertisement Hide Ad