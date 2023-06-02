The alternative Newcastle United player of the season after Kieran Trippier scoops official award

Trippier led by example throughout the season to help guide himself and the Magpies back into the Champions League. Beginning back in August with his stunning free-kick against eventual champions Manchester City, Trippier was the lynchpin the whole team operated around and provided attacking numbers that were almost unmatched by anyone in the whole league - and that came with him playing at right-back!

There’s no doubt that the Three Lions man was a deserved winner of the award, but here, we take a look at some of the other potential candidates and who I believe should have just pipped Trippier to the award.

Sven Botman

Fabian Schar has been brilliant for Newcastle United. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Botman came to Tyneside with plenty of pressure on his young shoulders. Having been chased by Newcastle and AC Milan for two transfer windows, his large transfer fee also added more unwanted pressure.

However, Botman harnessed this and alongside Fabian Schar, helped create a formidable defensive partnership. The Dutchman was superb with the ball at his feet and would be a great option next to Schar to start moves when the Switzerland international was unable to do so.

He was also physically dominant and allowed few, if any, strikers to get the better of him in duels. Sure, there were a couple of mistakes throughout the season, but that is to be expected from any defender, nevermind a 23-year-old playing in his first ever Premier League season.

A quick scan online will show that Botman has been included in a lot of people’s team of the season’s and it’s hard to argue he has put up a very strong case to be included. The future is very, very bright.

Nick Pope (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Joelinton

The winner of the 2021/22 award could easily have made it back-to-back wins this season. Carrying on from his imperious end of season into this campaign, he has even been able to step up a notch and is now an indispensable member of Eddie Howe’s first-team squad.

Whether it’s as a box-to-box midfielder, a ball-winning midfielder or as a left-winger, Joelinton has excelled in every role. He has even added goals to his game, scoring some important and very well taken goals in the process.

His link-up with Joe Willock has been simply sensational also. The biggest compliment you can pay to Joelinton, much like Sean Longstaff alongside him, is that you often notice his impact most when he is absent and the Magpies really, really miss him when he isn’t on the pitch.

Sven Botman has enjoyed a brilliant debut season at St James' Park (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Nick Pope

Very few thought Newcastle needed a goalkeeper last summer, but Pope’s displays this season have proven just what a shrewd decision it was. With nothing against Martin Dubravka whose work at the club over the years maintained their Premier League status during some dark times, but Pope has elevated the defence to a new level this season.

It’s not a coincidence that Newcastle conceded fewer goals than they ever have in the Premier League this season - Pope should take huge credit for that. Unlike the majority of the time when Dubravka was the man between the posts, Pope wasn’t relied upon to make save after save to keep his side in games.

Instead, he was asked to sweep behind the defence, cut off attacks before they developed into threatening ones and make the odd save here or there when the defence was breached. And he often did all of those roles superbly well.

Save for that Liverpool incident, Pope was very reliable in goal and could easily have scooped the Golden Glove.

Honourable mentions

Alongside the trio I have just mentioned, a few others deserve a quick shout-out for their contributions this campaign. Had Alexander Isak avoided an early injury and played the full season, then there’s no doubting that he would be in with a shout of being named player of the season.

Bruno Guimaraes was class yet again and showed just how important he will be to this team over the next few seasons. Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron both impressed in patches and meant that neither player’s absence was hard-felt by the team.

Callum Wilson ended the season as top scorer and his form earned two England call-ups. Only a slightly underwhelming middle of the season keeps him off this list.

And finally, Longstaff really showed his value to the side in the final few months of the year. All of these could easily have been in the conversation, however, there is one man who takes the crown…

Fabian Schar

My pick for the season is probably the most underrated player in the whole team. Players like Guimaraes, Botman, Trippier and Wilson all steal the headlines in various ways, but Schar consistently delivers under the radar game after game.

He has been a colossus at the back, has calmly gone about his business to help Newcastle register the joint-best defensive record this season. Schar has completely transformed his Newcastle United career under Howe and is one of their key players both in defence and in attack.

Whether it’s belting efforts from outside the box into the top corner or past a despairing Jordan Pickford or it’s hitting pin-point long-range passes from left to right, Schar’s ability on the ball is a huge weapon for the team and one they have exploited to great effect this season.