As Alexander Isak tucked the ball past Hugo Lloris, St James’ Park erupted in joy and confusion in equal measure. Even Isak himself, who was probably the coolest player on the pitch at that time, couldn’t believe the situation Newcastle found themselves in.

Just 25 minutes previous, Newcastle were gearing up for one of their biggest games in recent times. And yet, despite Spurs coming into the game just three points behind them, there weren't too many nerves in the stands.

The overwhelming feeling was one of confidence around the city. Despite a heavy defeat to Aston Villa, there was belief, not just hope, that Newcastle could really make a statement in front of their home fans - and boy did they do that.

Newcastle United's win over Spurs was built on 18 months of hard work (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Unlike in previous weeks, United started the game superbly and were ahead following Jacob Murphy’s close-range effort. Joeliton’s barnstorming run set up the chance that Murphy finished well - giving the Magpies a dream start.

However, many will have remembered a similar start against Spurs last season - one that ended with the visitors taking all three points in the first game post-takeover. But 18 months on from that game, Newcastle United are a completely different side to the meek and disorganised unit they were under Steve Bruce on that occasion.

Eddie Howe’s side imposed themselves on Spurs and were relentless in their play, never giving them the opportunity to settle into the game. They would reap the rewards of this by having the three points sewn up inside the first ten minutes.

First up, was Joelinton latching onto the end of Fabian Schar’s stunning pass with an even more delicious first touch to tap home past Hugo Lloris. Then, Murphy grabbed his second with a brilliant long-range effort.

Jacob Murphy and Sean Longstaff are just two players that have been transformed under Eddie Howe (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Both of these goals sum up just what an impact Howe has had at the club and how the team, including the players he inherited, have all bought into his beliefs. Murphy and Joelinton have been just two of many beneficiaries of Howe’s time at the club and their impact in Sunday’s game, along with Schar who provided the assist for both their strikes, Joe Willock whose sensational ball to Isak deserves a whole dedicated article and Sean Longstaff, all deserve a huge mention.

Of the 16 men to feature for Newcastle on Sunday, nine were inherited by Howe when he took over from Bruce as manager. That is a remarkable fact - but it isn’t a wholly unsurprising one.

Yes, fans of other clubs will look at the money spent figures and see that as the sole reason for Newcastle’s rise from relegation candidates to Champions League hopefuls. But those additions have simply been additional extras to flavour a squad that Howe was already eking the very best out of.