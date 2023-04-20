There might be eight season-defining games left to play this season, but Newcastle are planning for a summer window that could be a transformative few months at the club. European football looks more and more likely as each week passes with the tantalising prospect of a return to the Champions League within their grasp.

Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday will be a major test of their credentials this week - but one they will go into with no fear, despite a disappointing showing at Villa Park last weekend. A positive result against Spurs could set into motion the prospect of a very exciting summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, reports in the Telegraph suggested that the Magpies were looking at bringing in four ‘elite’ players this summer, with a shortlist of 16 names set to be whittled down depending on a range of factors including wage demands, transfer fee and what continental football the club can offer. Just reading the list of names has sent supporters into a frenzy about what the transfer window could look like - with some of European football’s brightest talents among the players being looked at.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Players like Declan Rice, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia would be game changing signings - but with the biggest clubs in the continent also interested in their services, it is unlikely they end up playing their football at St James’ Park next season. However, just being linked with these types of players and being a genuine player in the market for their signatures is a sign of the huge ambition at the club.

So what about the more ‘realistic’ signings? Well, included in the list are a host of Premier League proven players that would improve not just Newcastle’s strength in depth, but their first-team. Players like James Maddison, Kalvin Phillips, Harvey Barnes and Kieran Tierney all have the required ability to fit straight into Eddie Howe’s first-team with no adaptation time required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throw into the mix players like Moussa Diaby and Gabri Veiga, two of the continent’s most promising talents - and it is a very exciting list that suggests improvements across the pitch will be prioritised this summer. The summer window will be an exciting one, there’s little doubt about that, however, what that window looks like will be shaped by how the team do in their next eight outings.

Another busy week with three games in seven days is upon the Magpies. Spurs on Sunday is a huge game at the top of the table before their trip to Goodison Park just four days later.

Newcastle United's co-owners are preparing for a busy summer transfer window (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

On paper, this seems like a nice fixture against an out of form Everton side, however, everyone will remember their struggles on Merseyside in a similar situation last season - Howe and his team will be keen to avoid a repeat. Then they host Southampton at the end of the month in a game that has huge ramifications at both ends of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning for transfer windows is what all well run clubs do - and Newcastle are a well run club. However, they must do the business on the field to ensure the hype surrounding their potential summer window becomes a reality.