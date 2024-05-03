Newcastle United cult hero returns to North East in shock managerial appointment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United cult hero Nolberto Solano has made a shock move back into management with North East non-league club Blyth Spartans.

The former Peru winger become a St James Park favourite during two separate spells as a Magpies after initially moving to Tyneside in a £2.5m deal from Boca Juniors during the summer of 1998. Solano went on to represent United in the Champions League and UEFA Cup and spent time with Aston Villa before returning to Newcastle in 2005 on the same day the Magpies broke their club transfer record to sign Michael Owen.

After making over 300 appearances for Newcastle, Solano had spells with the likes of West Ham United, Leicester City and Hull City before bringing down the curtain on his playing career with Hartlepool United in 2012. After returning to Peru, the classy winger spent time in charge of Universitario de Deportes and Jose Galvez before becoming assistant manager of the Peruvian national team in 2015. Solano’s last managerial role came with Swedish second tier side AFC Eskilstuna but he has been out of work since October last year.

He will now return to the North East to take charge of Spartans, who were recently relegated from non-league football’s second tier, the National League North. Solano’s new side will now compete alongside the likes of Hebburn Town and Morpeth Town in the Northern Premier League Premier Division - and the former Magpies star has set his sights on helping Spartans bounce back from relegation at the first attempt.

He said: “It’s a wonderful challenge, I’m really pleased. One of the reasons I accepted is the way my ex-teammate, Steve Howard showed me the ambition of the club, which is something I love. It will be a great opportunity to work with the local lads. I know Blyth very well. It’s a very popular team in the North East. I’m very excited, with these wonderful players, and the new owner, we need to work hard, work together, and get back up into the National League North.”

Spartans sporting director Steve Howard played alongside Solano during his time at Leicester City and he believes the Peruvian has all of the attributes required to become a success during his managerial reign at Croft Park.

