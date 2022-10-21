Miguel Almiron’s stunning form is helping to plug the gap left by Allan Saint-Maximin’s absence

Whether it’s a volley at Craven Cottage or a sumptuous strike over Jordan Pickford’s outstretched arms, Almiron has it all in his locker this season. The Paraguayan is currently Newcastle’s top scorer of the season and is well on his way to smashing his best ever Premier League goalscoring haul.

It’s much deserved rewards for a fan-favourite on Tyneside - but it isn’t just fans that are delighted with his impact. Head coach Eddie Howe was also effusive in his praise following the win over Everton.

On Almiron, Howe said: “[His effort] can’t be questioned but, of course, you want end product from your wide men, goals and assists.

Miguel Almiron celebrates after scoring against Everton (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“He’s producing the goals and some of the goals he’s scoring have been spectacular and have been game changers for us. I’m really, really pleased for him on a personal level because he’s getting the recognition he deserves for everything he gives the team and long may that continue.”

Almiron’s purple patch in-front of goal has come at the perfect time for Newcastle as they look to navigate a demanding Premier League schedule without their star man Allan Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman looks set to miss yet more football in the next few weeks - not that results have particularly reflected his absence however.

With Almiron in the form of his life on one side and Jacob Murphy coming into his own on the left, Newcastle haven’t let Saint-Maximin’s absence derail their season. And they have Almiron and his stunning strikes to thank for that.