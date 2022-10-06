Managers, signings and wins - five key moments one year on from the Newcastle United takeover

Newcastle United's capture of Kieran Trippier showed they really meant business (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Few knew it at the time, but October 6, would prove to be a pivotal day in the history of Newcastle United Football Club.

That was the day that murmurings the protracted takeover saga could, finally, be coming to an end and that this time, there would be no disappointment.

It would take until just after 5pm on October 7 for the takeover to be ratified, completed and announced by the club and the Premier League - but it was worth the excruciating wait.

Callum Wilson celebrates scoring Newcastle's winner against Burnley. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

In the hours and days after the takeover was confirmed, very little substantial happened as the new owners settled into their new roles - but 365 days later, barely anything has stayed the same.

Here, we take a look at five key moments post-takeover that highlight just what a transformation it has been on Tyneside:

Managerial changes

Steve Bruce was afforded the opportunity to take charge of his 1000th game in management, but a disappointing showing against Tottenham Hotspur marked the end of his time at the Magpies.

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan alongside Amanda Staveley ahead of the clash with Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

It was the first major decision made by the new owners - one that was quickly followed by their second major decision - his replacement.

Graeme Jones took charge of the next three games as the club took their time to pick their replacement and despite a brief dalliance with Unai Emery, Eddie Howe was the man chosen to fill the hot seat - and what a decision it would turn out to be.

Howe helped to transform Newcastle’s fortunes from relegation fodder to a comfortable mid-table finish with a Champions League level run of form at the back end of the season.

A year on and Howe still holds the support of the fan base with supporters and owners alike hoping that the 44-year-old can have a long and successful career at St James’s Park.

The win over Arsenal encapsulated what Newcastle United's new era could look like (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Burnley victory

Newcastle’s superb run of form helped catapult the team clear of danger, but it was their victory over Burnley on December 4 that kickstarted life back into their season.

Just days after a disappointing draw with Norwich City, Newcastle came into this game under immense pressure to get their first win of the season.

It wasn’t a memorable game, even Callum Wilson’s winner was a scrappy strike courtesy of future Magpie Nick Pope’s error, but that didn’t matter once the final whistle was blown.

By the end of the season, Newcastle ended well clear of the relegation zone but their win over the Clarets was the spark their season needed - even if it took another month and a half to secure their second triumph of the campaign.

Trippier addition

All the talk heading into the January window was about which ‘superstars’ newly-rich Newcastle United would be purchasing.

But their positioning at the bottom end of the Premier League meant they had to be smart in the market and the addition of Kieran Trippier was possibly the shrewdest move they have made to date.

Trippier came to the club with bags of experience internationally, domestically and with trophies in his cabinet.

What was most crucial about this move however, was his Premier League know-how and experience of relegation battles and how to be a leader within a struggling side.

The statement made by the capture of Trippier, who had been on the radar of Manchester United just a few months previous, also showed that Newcastle really meant business and that, should they survive relegation, they could become a real domestic threat.

In all, Trippier played less than five matches between January and April, but his impact during that time was a real catalyst for everyone recognising this truly was a new-era on Tyneside.

Arsenal hammering

Newcastle could have been forgiven for taking it easy in the last few weeks of the season.

So much of the previous few months had gone into ensuring their survival and after back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City, their season was all-but over.

However, that was not to be the case when Arsenal came to town on the final Monday Night Football of the season chasing Champions League dreams.

Immortalised in their All or Nothing Amazon documentary, the Gunners were outplayed, outfought and outthought by the Magpies who deservedly ran-out 2-0 winners.

The match was played to the soundtrack of a genuinely spine-tingling atmosphere at St James’s Park and was yet another glimpse into what the future could hold for Newcastle United.

Everything about that game and that night encapsulated all the hopes and dreams that had been planted the day the takeover was approved.

Owner vision

Running behind all of these great moments is a new outlook on how Newcastle United Football Club could and should be run.

The new owners haven’t hidden their vision for the club - telling the Athletic that they want Newcastle to be competing alongside the likes of Manchester City and PSG within 5-10 years.

And off the field, the ownership group also has big plans to develop a new academy and training facility and improve and possibly extend the stadium.

Amanda Staveley detailed all of this in an interview with the Shields Gazette on the day the takeover was announced.

Staveley said: “It's not just about growth on the football pitch,” said Staveley. “It’s about growth on the Academy side and the infrastructure in the city. We’ve partnered with Jamie Reuben. We’ve worked with the Reuben family for over 10 years.

"One of the attractions, and one of the opportunities I had with PIF, is that they understand the bigger picture. They understand that sporting success comes with wider investment in the whole community.

"This club is at the heart of the community, and we’ve got to make sure we invest in all of the community at every level.”