Football may not be coming home… but England’s loss is Newcastle United’s gain

The Three Lions impressed against the world champions, but it simply wasn’t to be as Olivier Giroud and co showed their tournament experience by doing just what was needed to win the tie. Harry Kane’s late penalty miss was the unwanted icing on the cake for England’s chances in Qatar.

It was a valiant effort by Gareth Southgate’s side but, once again, they fell at the first major hurdle put in their way. It was a disappointing night for England, but one that could see Newcastle United reap major benefits.

Admittedly, I’m not much of an England fan and following the Three Lions’ elimination, my attention turned towards Newcastle and their return to competitive action. That comes against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on December 20 - exactly 10 days after England’s elimination from the World Cup.

Callum Wilson returns from England duty injury-free. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Of course, their three representatives will need time to recover both physically and mentally from the tournament, but it is the latter that may keep them out for longer than the former. Of the three, only Kieran Trippier started a game, with Callum Wilson reduced to substitute appearances for his game time.

Particularly in Wilson’s case, whose injury problems have been well documented, the disappointment he didn’t play a bigger role in Qatar will be matched by the relief in the north east that he returns from the tournament unharmed. Nick Pope and Tripper also returned fit and all three will be available to face Leicester City on Boxing Day - and the Cherries if required five days earlier.

England’s exit came just a day after Brazil were also knocked out of the competition. Much like his club teammates, Bruno Guimaraes also struggled for game time in Qatar and although his emotional Instagram post laid bare his disappointment at being unable to help Brazil to the final, it will be a boost for Eddie Howe to have him fit and available when club football returns.

Fabian Schar’s exploits also ended prematurely meaning that Howe should have a full squad to pick from during the festive period - save for any injuries they may pick up between now and then. Fans will be hoping that Newcastle’s unlikely assault on the upper echelons of the Premier League table continues for a while to come - and news that all five of their World Cup representatives will return unharmed is a massive relief for those on Tyneside.

England's defeat against France could be to Newcastle United's benefit (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Games against Leicester City and Leeds United are a solid introduction back into the demands of the Premier League and fixtures the Magpies will be targeting good results in to get their season back up and running. But success in these games won’t come easy and they will need all of their key players back to help their aim of finishing what has been an almost flawless 2022 in style.

Die hard England fans won’t thank me for this, but this World Cup has pretty much been the perfect one for Newcastle United. Bar Nick Pope, their players have all done themselves justice with their national team but none have been over exhausted in Qatar and come back to a buoyant Newcastle side fully fit and ready to impress once again.