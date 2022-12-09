Evaluating the five players that must impress Eddie Howe during Newcastle United’s ‘mini pre-season’

Following the tremendous success of their trip to the middle east in January, the Magpies are back in Saudi Arabia and aiming to reap the benefits of a mid-season break once again. Last season’s visit to the country has retrospectively been tagged as the genesis of their remarkable bid for Premier League survival and although circumstances could hardly be more different this time around - the goal remains the same.

Squad bonding, furthering their understanding of Eddie Howe’s system and building fitness levels will all be the overall goals of the trip. But there are a few players in the group that will see this camp as an opportunity to impress the head coach.

Whether it’s to stake their claim for a starting spot, or use the trip as a last chance saloon to stay at the club, there are plenty of reasons why this trip could be make or break for a few squad members:

Allan Saint-Maximin will be hoping to put his injury problems behind him when domestic football returns (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle’s first competitive game back after the break is a Carabao Cup clash with Bournemouth and it’s one that could see the Magpies name a rotated team. Their World Cup representatives may not be back in time to feature against the Cherries - giving squad members the chance to impress.

One man that could be asked to spearhead Newcastle in that game is Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman has been out injured for the majority of the season but, with a month behind him to rest and recuperate, could be back to full fitness and ready to impress once again.

Alexander Isak hasn't featured for Newcastle United since netting against Bournemouth in September (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The break has previously been described as a ‘mini pre-season’ by Howe and this could benefit no one more than Saint-Maximin with fans eager to see him back at his very best.

Ryan Fraser

With a relatively quiet January window planned, Newcastle may look to offload one or two of their squad players in order to trim their squad. One of these casualties could be Fraser with recent reports that a few Premier League sides have enquired about his availability.

If this is the case, then there’s no doubt Fraser will have wanted to impress Howe and co in Saudi Arabia and show why he still has a future at the club. Injury problems have plagued Fraser’s time on Tyneside and he just hasn’t been able to live up to the hype surrounding his arrival and following the reunion with Howe.

Newcastle United Under-21 midfielder Joe White has joined the senior side in Saudi Arabia and will be hoping to impress Eddie Howe (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Miguel Almiron’s stunning transformation has also shone a spotlight on Fraser’s lack of form and it will be something he has to rectify as soon as possible if he is to stay at the club long-term. At Bournemouth, Fraser showed he can be a very good Premier League player - is this his last opportunity to prove it at Newcastle?

Jonjo Shelvey

Shelvey’s long awaited return from injury was halted slightly by the break. The midfielder was just getting in his stride before domestic football halted for the World Cup, however, this ‘mini pre-season’ could offer him the perfect chance to force himself back into the first-team.

Newcastle have coped well in his absence, but there’s no denying Shelvey’s talents demand he is in the picture for a start when fully fit. And with Bruno Guimaraes seemingly destined to go deep in the World Cup with Brazil, there could be an opening for the 30 year old to start against Bournemouth in the cup.

Before his injury in summer, Shelvey looked like he was in peak physical condition and ready to answer the demands placed on him by Howe and his system. A successful trip to Saudi Arabia for Shelvey should help the midfielder replicate his summer successes and force himself back into the first-team fold.

Joe White

A few Under-21 players also joined the Magpies in their trip to Saudi Arabia - and it could be a trip that helps White finally make his mark on the first-team. Ever since his appearance on the bench at Old Trafford in September 2021, White has been knocking on the door of the senior side but is yet to feature in the first-team.

With injury problems put behind him, White could be someone that uses his time with the senior side to impress Howe and with two cup games coming up over the next month or so, may see his name among the senior side once again.

Alexander Isak

The last player that will be hoping to use his time in Saudi Arabia effectively is someone that will likely not feature for the Magpies until the new year. Because of a thigh injury, Isak hasn’t played since equalising against Bournemouth in September, but the trip to the middle east could offer him the chance to reintegrate himself into first-team matters and get up to speed with Howe’s style of play.

After arriving midway through August, Isak was thrown into the first-team almost instantly and hasn’t actually had a pre-season with the club - something this break has been able to offer him. Although the Sweden international has been injured, Howe is hopeful to see the striker back in action sooner rather than later, but has expressed caution over rushing him back prematurely.

Speaking on Tuesday, Howe said: "He's doing well. This was the plan. We didn't expect him to train with the group when we first started training so he's with the sports scientist team and physios.

