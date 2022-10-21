Eddie Howe’s fulfilling the promise Steve Bruce couldn’t deliver at Newcastle United

It’s an unfamiliar position for many Newcastle United fans to be in, but they have been able to watch the top-flight’s best defence week after week this season. No matter the combination of his back four, Eddie Howe has been able to keep his back-line solid - a remarkable turnaround considering the porousness of the defence he inherited back in November.

In 2021, Newcastle conceded a record 80 goals. We’re currently more than halfway through October and Newcastle have conceded just 29 times. It’s a stunning turnaround for Howe who, when he took charge of the Magpies, was derided by some for his perceived weakness in coaching a defence stemming from his time in charge of Bournemouth.

However, during his year-and-a-half away from management, Howe used his time to work on numerous facets of his coaching philosophy - including studying Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid side. And Newcastle are currently reaping the rewards of this work, something that his predecessor failed to do during his two years at the club.

Newcastle United defenders Dan Burn and Fabian Schar put their bodies on the line at Old Trafford (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Steve Bruce, throughout his time as manager, insisted that United needed to find a ‘balance’ between defensive responsibility and attacking flair - one that often meant Newcastle adopted a pragmatic approach and rarely imposed themselves onto their opposition. This approach evidently didn’t stop them leaking goals - so what has been the difference just 12 months on from Howe’s appointment?

Firstly, Newcastle are now much more proactive in the way they defend, pressing in all areas of the pitch to stop their opponents from being able to play their own game and dictate the tempo of games. This press requires a massive collective effort as it usually starts with Callum Wilson at the top of the pitch and continues to the back line.

Their efforts to stop the opposition having it all their own way means Newcastle are able to control games more effectively - and with players like Bruno Guimaraes in the middle, that is a big positive in attack. This segues nicely into the next way Newcastle have improved at the back - they simply aren’t defending as much in games.

Howe’s side likes to have the ball. They like to be in control and on the attack. It’s quite simple but the less they have to defend in games, the less likely they are to concede.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe’s fulfilling the promise Steve Bruce couldn’t deliver at Newcastle United (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

But when they do have to defend, they have players willing to throw their bodies on the line for the cause. Sven Botman and Fabian Schar highlighted this at Old Trafford with both defenders suffering injuries in the name of preserving a clean sheet.

At right-back, they have a genuinely world-class player in Kieran Trippier with either Matt Targett or Dan Burn being a solid option on the other side of defence. Having someone of the quality of Nick Pope in the middle of the goal also helps immensely.

All these elements when added together have contributed to this massive transformation but, with the last word, here’s Howe refusing to rest on his laurels:

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Defensive records are to be analysed at the end of the season, not after 10 games. It’s something we’ve worked hard on and will continue to work hard on.”