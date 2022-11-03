Callum Wilson for England? There’s no one better on current form than the Magpies man

Despite netting six goals in nine games so far this campaign, Wilson has remained on the periphery of praise whilst his teammates shine around him. Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman, Nick Pope, and most recently Miguel Almiron, have all deservedly had their time in the spotlight this season.

But Wilson, who has continued to be a potent threat in front of goal, has slipped under-the-radar as Newcastle’s focal point. His display against Aston Villa last weekend reminded everyone of the great quality he possesses in-front of goal and just how good Newcastle can be when he’s leading the line.

It was also a reminder, in-front of Gareth Southgate who was present at St James’ Park, that Wilson remains one of England’s leading strikers and someone that could, and probably should, go to Qatar with the Three Lions. Newcastle supporters may prefer their injury-prone number nine to be wrapped in cotton wool during the break, but a first call-up to the national side since 2019 would be just rewards for Wilson.

Callum Wilson in action for England against USA in 2018 (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Throughout his time on Tyneside, Wilson hasn’t just been Newcastle’s focal point but, alongside maybe only Allan Saint-Maximin as their only creative and finishing outlet. Now though, the Magpies have assembled a good team around Wilson and we are seeing the very best of the 30-year-old.

Wilson’s club, and potentially international, teammate Kieran Trippier believes the striker has all the attributes to star for the national side. Trippier said: "Cal deserves huge credit.

“All of our strikers for England are different and Callum offers in behind and hold up play and his goal record speaks for itself. He deserves huge credit, he knows that there’s a World Cup coming up and he knows he has to perform.”

Reports last week suggested that the former Cherries man has been included in Southagte’s provisional 55-man long list, one that is due to be narrowed down to 26 next week. On form, there’s few strikers in the country, or in Italy to include Tammy Abraham, that deserve a World Cup call-up more than Wilson.

Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

This all makes the fact that he hasn’t been the star of the show at St James’ Park this season even more surprising - and a testament to the work Eddie Howe and his squad have done so far this season. Wilson has been able to play his best football recently because the team around him have a front-foot mentality and are finally playing to his strengths.

Wilson is most dangerous in and around the penalty area, drifting into half-spaces where he can threaten the opposition ‘keeper. Howe’s style of play suits Wilson perfectly, meaning he can lead the line with minimal fuss and can do what he does best - scoring goals.

This has been an invaluable asset to Newcastle this season and one that Southgate would be foolish to ignore away in Qatar this winter. Wilson’s form recently means the England boss simply cannot overlook the striker any more and with Trippier and Pope likely to be on the plane to Qatar, there is a strong possibility Newcastle will have a trio of representatives in Qatar - and it’s thoroughly deserved.

