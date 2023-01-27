Away Days tales - Newcastle United’s history-making semi-final as seen by those at St Mary’s Stadium

As Eddie Howe’s side struggled to break down a resilient Saints defence, spurning a few gilt-edged opportunities in the process, nervousness began to grow in the Northam Stand at St Mary’s. Allayed briefly following Joelitonton’s opener, Southampton’s equaliser moments later was a stereotypical case of ‘typical Newcastle’.

However, VAR’s meddling and an inadvertent handball from Adam Armstrong preserved their slender lead and reignited a party atmosphere among the 3200 supporters. Barring a few nervy moments on the south coast, it was a party atmosphere throughout the night, a party that likely started very early in the morning for many on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the bleary eyed supporters trawling the Southampton streets on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning could be used as a barometer, then there was undoubtedly a few sore heads in the early hours on Wednesday morning. But for many, this was a night they had never experienced and one they were going to make the very most of.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 24: Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United acknowledge the fans after the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium on January 24, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Much like the trip to Southampton in early November, hoards of Newcastle fans packed into bars across the city full of confidence they would see their side pick up a decent result - only this time around, they were playing in a League Cup semi-final for the first time in almost half a century. Nerves were jangling, but as beers were consumed, nerves turned into chanting, adrenaline beginning to kick in.

A long day of travelling, one that failed to deter many from consuming their fair share of pints pre-game, needed a reward at the end of it - and how the 3,200-strong black and white army were rewarded. As mentioned, they didn’t have it their own way and the home support that flanked the away section gave as good as they got, but ultimately, it would be the visitors that ended the night singing loud and proud.

And it would be a night that, like the day that preceded it, would go on and on. Even 30 minutes after Stuart Attwell had blown to signal the end of the match, Newcastle fans were in the ground making their presence heard.

Whether it was interrupting Howe’s post-match interview with the club to get a wave from the boss, serenading unused substitutes as they came out for a cool down, or impressing assistant manager Jason Tindall who grabbed a cheeky video of the away support, everyone became a target of fan adoration. Adoration that continued into the dark streets of Southampton city centre.

Newcastle United fans had a long trip to the south coast - but one that was rewarded by their team's successes on the pitch (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Magpies had come to the south coast, lived up to expectations, pleased their support, won the game and headed off into the night with half a job completed. It was an away day to live long in the memory, but it will be one that means nothing if they don’t complete the job on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And what an occasion that promises to be. St James’s Park under the lights just hits different - and with a place at Wembley on the line, this could reach new undiscovered heights. I’m not saying I won’t be home for tea just yet, but I, like many supporters, are just 90 minutes away from making that phone call.