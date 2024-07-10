Newcastle United defender and Blyth native Dan Burn opened the new 3G football and rugby pitch at Bede Academy in the town on Monday.

The 32-year-old defender helped to break in the new pitch, which features rugby and football posts, a viewing area, and energy-saving floodlights.

Bede Academy principal Andrew Thelwell said: “Our students and our partner grassroots sports clubs can now enjoy access to the very best possible training facility.

“We are so grateful to the team who have worked hard to make this happen here in Blyth.”

Northumberland FA’s head of business development Helen Beales said: “High quality facilities are vital to our grassroots clubs, helping them grow and develop playing opportunities for everyone.

“This new pitch will bring widespread benefits to its local community and we look forward to seeing it in action.”

This project was funded by the Premier League, The FA, and the Football Foundation.

Dan Burn at Bede Academy The defender met some of the students at the school.

Dan Burn at Bede Academy He was on hand to cut the ribbon on the new facilities.