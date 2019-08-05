Newbiggin up for cup

The annual Stephen Carey Memorial Cup took place at Seafield Park,Seahouses on Saturday

By The Newsroom
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 10:57
Newbiggin win the Stephen Carey Memorial Cup.

Northern Alliance newcomers North Sunderland and AFC Newbiggin faced each other in the charity match and it was Newbiggin who emerged winners by a 7-1 scoreline, with Stephen Lucas netting a hat-trick.

The Fund would like to pass on its thanks and gratitude to both teams for a good contest, Dave Moor and all the officials at North Sunderland for being great hosts and match sponsors:- Tom Wilson of Rothco, Alan Macfarlane, Electrician, Marty's, Trotters Family Bakers, George Scott and Son, Butchers, Lewis's Fish Restaurant and ball sponsor Dave Moor.