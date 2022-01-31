Newbiggin through to Alliance Cup Final

Newbiggin players celebrate their semi-final win in the dressing room.

They will now go on to meet West Moor & Jesmond or Hebburn Town U23s in the final - they are due to meet in the second semi-final clash this Saturday (February 5).

The game definately lived up the expectations and Matty Nelson got the away side in front from a free kick just outside the box slipping through the hands of the keeper.

Cramlington then got their equaliser from a free kick due to a back pass, much to the protests of the visitors.

The game ended 1-1 and went to extra-time

Late into extra time Bradley Higgins laid the ball off to Jack Halpin on the left, who cut inside and curled in a shot from outside the box to give the away side the win against the current league leaders.

After a poor start to the season, Newbiggin have recovered well and are now unbeaten in their last 16 league and cup games, scoring a whopping 74 goals in the process.

This weekend they will look to stretch their run further when they take on Whitburn & Cleadon at home in the league.

They are currently sitting fourth in the Alliance Division 1 table on 32 points, 20 points behind leaders Cramlington United, but having played four games fewer.