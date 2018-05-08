Newbiggin, Shilbottle and the Harrow win NNL Cup Finals

As the North Northumberland League reaches its business end of season, the Cup Finals are coming thick and fast.

Last Wednesday, Newbiggin won the Sanderson Cup with a 6-0 win over Amble St Cuthbert.

On Friday, Shilbottle won the Robson Cup with a 1-0 win against Craster and on Saturday Tweedmouth Harrow lifted the Laidler/Lancaster Cup, beating Rothbury 5-4 on penalties after the teams ended 1-1 after extra time.

This coming Saturday, Newbiggin go in search of their second cup when they face Embleton in the Bilclough Final at St James’ Park, and they have also got to face league champions North Sunderland in the Runciman semi-finals next Monday.

Meanwhile, Wooler have booked their place in the final of the Anderson Cup with a 3-0 win over Amble.

Shilbottle just came out on top in a hard fought Robson Cup Final played in glorious conditions at St James’ Park.

Before one of the largest crowds seen at a local cup final in recent years, the match proved to be a game of two differing halves with little between the sides.

The Colliers had the best of the first half and should have taken the lead in the second minute when Adam Weightman headed just wide.

Michael Freathy then lobbed just over the bar when well placed as Shilbottle pressed for the opening goal. It finally arrived in the 35th minute when Freathy shot home from a well placed Scott Neal corner.

The interval arrived with the Colliers one goal to the good but it was Craster who began to get on top following the restart.

However, despite having the bulk of the play, they rarely threatened a Shilbottle rear guard well marshalled by Colliers captain and man of the match Brendan Balmbra and their only real chance fell in injury time when a good effort shot just wide of a post.

The final whistle saw Shilbottle end a disappointing season on a high with another cup success.

In Saturday’s Laidler/Lancaster Final, Tweedmouth Harrow were not at their best against Rothbury at St James’ Park.

Rothbury opened the scoring, but the Harrow got back on level terms with a header from Martyn Tait almost on the stroke of half time.

The remainder of the game was nip and tuck, but with no further scoring it went to extra-time, where again the teams could not break the deadlock, meaning penalties were required to determine the winners.

The Harrow won the tense shoot-out 5-3 with goals from Sean Simpson, Nick Moor, Dale Reap, Nicol McPherson and Tait.