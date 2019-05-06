Newbiggin pick up fourth trophy in NNL

AFC Newbiggin won their fourth trophy of the season, and their fifth in all competiutions, when they beat Lowick United 3-0 in the final of the Sanderson Cup on Saturday.

The game was played at St James’ Park in Alnwick and Newbiggin added to their haul with goals from Matthew Nelson, Liam McKee and substitute Lee Messenger.

Nelson scored midway through the first half with McKee doubling the advantage early in the second before Messenger added the third.

After winning the league championship, the Anderson Cup and the Bilclough, the victory capped a fine season in the NNL for the side.

They had also won the Stephen Carey Charity Trophy, and the team are pictured with all their silverware.

In the league, Wooler had a 4-1 away win over Amble Masons. Wooler have one game remaining, and if they win could finish a creditable fourth in the table.

Table - Newbiggin 55, North Sunderland 47, Alnwick Town Dev 35, Craster & Embleton 32, Wooler 31, Alnmouth United 28, Lowick United 27, Amble Masons 18, Amble St Cuthbert 17, Ashington Town 9, Bedling Seniors A 3.