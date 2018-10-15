Newbiggin in seventh heaven at top of NNL

Newbiggin continue to march on at the top of the North Northumberland League, seven wins out of seven giving them a perfect start.

Their latest win was a 5-0 home victory over Alnwick Town Development, whilst Amble St Cuthbert won the local derby clash with Amble Masons.

Wooler 1

Ashington Town 2

Play was fairly even until the 15th minute when a defensive error allowed Luke McMahon to give Ashington the lead.

Wooler equalised soon afterwards when the visiting keeper made a good save but parried the ball into the path of Luke Strangeways who netted from close range.

Right on half time Scott Neal restored the Ashington lead with the home defence looking for an offside flag.

During the second half Wooler had the better of the chances but couldn’t find an equaliser before the final whistle.

Lowick United 2

Craster/Embleton 2

Lowick got off to a good start as Christian Briggs gave them a second minute lead. The visitors came more into the game and a strike from Raphel Jaku saw the sides level at half time.

During the second half it was the visitors who went ahead as Jaku netted his second but the home side salvaged a point when Briggs scored his second with just five minutes of normal time remaining.

Alnmouth United 3

Bedlington Seniors A 1

A Michael Brown goal gave Alnmouth a tenth minute lead, but a Ryan Milburn goal drew Bedlington level after 20 minutes.

Alnmouth were creating chances and restored their advantage after 40 minutes thanks to a Stephen Shendon strike.

During the second half Bedlington pressed forward but the Alnmouth defence coped well with the pressure and just before the end the home club broke and Ashley Lalley added a third goal.

Amble St Cuthbert 3

Amble Masons 1

In a local derby with plenty chances created a single goal from Robson Scott saw the Masons ahead at half time.

St Cuthbert came more into the game after half time with Tim Mallen equalising, Dan Palmer putting them ahead and substitute Kyle Armstrong adding a third to seal the win.

Newbiggin 5

Alnwick Town Dev 0

Alnwick held their own during the first half and trailed to a Stephen Lucas goal at the break.

It was much the same during the second half but after the visitors were reduced to ten men the home side made the most of their advantage to add another four goals through a second from Lucas and further strikes from Drew Tipple, Lee Messenger and Kai Downey.

Table - Newbiggin 7-21, Craster/Embleton 8-14, Lowick 9-14, N Sunderland 6-12, Alnmouth 7-12, Wooler 6-10, Alnwick Town Dev 7-9, Ashington 7-9, Amble SC 7-6, Amble Masons 6-1, Bedlington A 4-0.

Fixtures for Saturday (October 20) are:

NFA Minor Cup 2nd round - North Sunderland v Haltwhistle Jubilee (1.30pm KO).

Bilclough Cup prelim - Amble St Cuthbert v Alnwick Town Dev (1.30pm KO).

League - Alnmouth v Wooler; Bedlington Seniors A v Amble Masons; Craster/Embleton v Newbiggin; Lowick v Ashington Town.