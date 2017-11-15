New strips for Shilbottle school team

Pupils and staff from Shilbottle Primary in Northumberland, are celebrating after being awarded a Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment pack.

The pack contains new football strips, which will be worn by the school football team in their U11 league matches which are now being played.

Mr Parnaby, Head teacher said: “We are extremely grateful to Premier League and Football Trust for providing the kit and equipment as it has developed the children’s sense of identity as team. Their team is one which they take great pride in being part of and they are now working with clear aims and ambitions.”