The Port of Blyth has strengthened its longstanding partnership with Blyth Spartans by becoming the official front-of-shirt sponsor for both the men’s and women’s first teams for the 2025/26 season.

Marking a significant milestone in a relationship that spans nearly 30 years, this is the first time the Port’s logo appears on the club’s iconic green and white striped shirts, as well as the away kits of the men’s team.

Meanwhile, the logo of the Port’s award-winning training division, Port Training Services, now proudly features on both the home and away shirts for the newly established women’s team.

The sponsorship also includes the continued support of the Jimmy Turney Stand and the Player of the Month and Year awards.

Martin Lawlor OBE, chief executive at the Port of Blyth, said: “I am delighted to further strengthen our longstanding partnership with Blyth Spartans AFC - a relationship between two organisations that are very much at the heart of the local community.

"We look forward to supporting the club's progress on the pitch and hopefully celebrating success in the season ahead.”

Kevin Miles OBE, chairman of Blyth Spartans AFC, added: “Building on the historic partnership between the Port of Blyth and the football club, this new enhancement of our relationship will underline the bond between Blyth's two most iconic entities: the Port and the Spartans. Our teams will wear the Port of Blyth's logo with pride.”

This enhanced partnership reaffirms the Port’s strong commitment to investing in and supporting the local community, promoting sporting excellence, and fostering opportunities for all through education, employment, and engagement.