New roles to help promote women's football in Northumberland created by local FA
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cyra Carne was appointed equal game ambassador and Claire Buzzeo was named FA coach mentor.
Cyra will help the county’s clubs to create plans for expanding opportunities in women’s football such as by increasing engagement, forming partnerships with other local organisations, and accessing funding and training for staff.
She said: “I am excited to share ideas and best practices to help clubs overcome the challenges they may face and support clubs in making football more accessible for girls of all abilities and backgrounds.
“Furthermore I believe this role is an excellent opportunity to learn from clubs and the fantastic provisions they may already provide."
The FA coach mentor role will see Claire helping other female coaches develop and work towards improving their qualifications.
She said: “I am extremely excited for the opportunity to offer on the ground support to other female coaches in developing their knowledge, confidence, and delivery skills within the grassroots game".