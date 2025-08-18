New physio reunited with former manager at Ashington

Physio Kev Chapman. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington have appointed Kev Chapman as their new physiotherapist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Nick Gray is delighted to have “signed” Kev – and likewise the newcomer says it is a ‘privilege and an honour’ to join the management team at Woodhorn Lane.

However, Chapman did admit that because of a string of other commitments, he delayed his decision - until he received what he described as being ‘a little bit of gentle persuasion from Nick (Gray).’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North-Shields born Kev tells the tale: “I’ve worked with Nick before and I was a bit apprehensive at first because I don’t like letting people down. I’ve got my own MSK clinic in Blyth but I’m also finishing up a Masters in physiotherapy and I’m currently on a placement at NSECH (Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital) as a respiratory physio.”

He continued: “My main concern was the amount of travelling in the league but after analysing it, it wasn’t as bad as I initially thought. Nick simply wouldn’t let go either, ringing me time and again so I came up to the club, had a bit crack with him and accepted the job. Ashington are such a well known club and it is an honour and a privilege to come onboard.”

Gray said: “Obviously we were told just before the season that we were losing our physio which wasn’t ideal and I’m delighted to get Kev in. I know what he brings to the table not just as a physio but as a person and with the players I think that is key.

"I was fortunate to work with him when I was in charge at Whitley Bay and the players will see how good he is. It’s not just about you’re job – its about how you interact with the players off the pitch just as well as on the pitch.

“He’s proactive, is the ultimate professional and I’m thrilled to bits that he has agreed to join us.”